Korean Leaders Call For 'Complete Denuclearization' Of The Peninsula, End Of Korean War

The leaders of North and South Korea agreed on Friday to declare an official end to the Korean War after 65 years of hostilities and work toward a common goal of removing all nuclear weapons from the peninsula.

The announcement followed a historic day of talks on the border.

“The South and the North confirmed their joint goal of realizing a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons through complete denuclearization,” read a statement signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

According to Reuters, the declaration included promises to pursue arms reduction, cease “hostile acts,” turn their fortified border into a “peace zone” and seek multilateral talks with other countries. Although it’s not clear what exactly “denuclearization” means, the release of a joint statement after recent hostilities and missile tests was a marked change.

“The two leaders declare before our people of 80 million and the entire world there will be no more war on the Korean peninsula and a new age of peace has begun,” the declaration said.

ICYMI, here's two minutes of history made in Panmunjom today #interkoreansummitpic.twitter.com/vAWIpLfgZp

— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) April 27, 2018

Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone into South Korea on Friday morning. As Kim crossed into the South, he shook hands with Moon before bringing his counterpart back over the border to the North for another handshake. They then held hands and crossed back into the South, where Kim was met with an honor guard.

A coterie of senior North Korean officials accompanied Kim, including his sister, Kim Yo-jong, who has become one of the most recognizable envoys from the North after her appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The leaders then ventured into the South’s Peace House, which had been outfitted head to toe in custom furniture and artwork heavy with symbolism. Kim signed a guest book and the two leaders went in for negotiations.

“A new history begins now ― at the starting point of history and the era of peace,” Kim’s notation read, alongside his signature and the date.

Opening comments were cordial, with Kim cracking several jokes about noodles and even the early-morning missile launches conducted by North Korea in recent years.

Kim Jong Un jokes to Moon Jae-in about waking him up with early-morning missile launches. "I will make sure not to interrupt your sleep any more," Kim said. pic.twitter.com/bxLpjw2STj

— Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) April 27, 2018

“Today, I’m here with a mindset that I would fire a flare to kick-start a new history of peace, prosperity and better inter-Korean ties,” Kim said in his opening remarks to Moon. “I hope that we will have heart-to-heart conversations on issues of mutual interest, and bring about good results today.”

Moon responded with praise for his counterpart for helping turn the DMZ from “a symbol of division into one of peace.”

“I’d like to thank you for your brave decision to make this summit happen,” Moon said. “I hope that we have broad, frank talks today so that we can reach an agreement and produce what the peoples of our countries and the whole world dearly desire to see: Peace.”

The first round of talks broke promptly at noon, and the two leaders went to eat lunch separately. Kim was driven back to North Korea in a limousine as a dozen bodyguards in Western-style suits jogged next to the vehicle.

JUST IN: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in take part in a tree-planting ceremony using soil and water from both Koreas https://t.co/g5rPpIKW59pic.twitter.com/7tx1TqvG3U

— CNN International (@cnni) April 27, 2018

After having what appeared to be cordial talks, officials announced Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, would travel across the border for dinner Friday evening. The pair returned to North Korea later on Friday.

South Korean officials had expressed optimism ahead of the summit.

“I think the summit will be considered successful if we can clearly put into words North Korea’s clear intention to denuclearize,” Im Jong-seok, Moon’s chief of staff, told reporters on Thursday, according to The Washington Post.

Kim is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in the coming months, and Friday’s summit is poised to set the groundwork for those discussions.