Kim Downing beats Clarence Daniels in a runoff election for Haines City's Seat 4

Kim Downing, in her second attempt at winning a seat on the Haines City Commission, won a runoff election against Clarence Daniels on Tuesday.

Downing defeated Clarence Daniels with nearly 53% of the vote Tuesday in Haines City's runoff election for Seat 4 on the City Commission, according to unofficial results on the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.

Downing captured 824 votes to Daniels' 736, a difference of 88 votes, nearly twice as many as separated the candidates in the April 2 municipal election.

In that four-way race, Downing took 32.9% of the vote, to Daniels' 30.8%, a margin of 45 votes. Carlos Surita placed third with 29.4%, followed by Buster Raggs Sr., with 6.8%.

On Tuesday, Daniels actually had a better election day showing, winning 253 votes to Downing's 250. But Downing had a significant advantage in mail-in votes, capturing 574 to Daniels' 483.

Seat 4 was vacated with Mayor Roy Tyler, the longest-serving local commissioner in Florida, opted not to seek re-election after 33 years on the commission.

This was Downing's second attempt at winning a seat on the City Commission. She previously ran for Seat 5 in 2021, but lost to incumbent Anne Huffman.

"I am running for your seat because you need an effective voice to keep you informed of city issues that impact your tax dollars, such as the city's infrastructure improvements, community growth, land use, finances and strategic planning," a message Downing's Facebook campaign page read.

Daniels is a retired law enforcement officer employed by the city's facility maintenance team. It was his first attempt at elected office.

"It's something I've wanted to pursue for a while," he told The Ledger. "When I worked for the Polk County Sheriff's Department, it was a conflict of interest. Each time I decided to run since then, another candidate stepped up for their time to run and I didn't want to impose."

Daniels he said he would like to see facilities, particularly recreational facilities, improved across Haines City's communities.

In Haines City's other municipal election on April 2, incumbent Morris West prevailed in a three-way race for Seat 3, taking 52.1% of the vote. Joseph Burgos received 28.3% and Jayne Hall 19.6%.

