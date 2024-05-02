Killingly to hold annual Town Meeting on Monday: what you need to know

Killingly will hold its annual Town Meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Killingly High School auditorium, where registered voters will modify and/or approve the operating budget for the town for fiscal 2025, running from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

The budget includes $24,535,618 for general government and $47,508,839 for education, for a total combined budget of $72,044,457. The budget can be viewed on the homepage of the town’s website.

The budget under consideration is down slightly from the $72,248,696 spending plan for FY24. That budget featured $25,443,578 allocated to general government and $46,805,118 allocated to education.

The Killingly Town Hall on Main Street in Danielson.

Next step in the budget process

After Town Meeting, residents will vote on the budget for FY25 on May 14. Voters in districts 1, 3 and 5 will vote in the Board of Education central office, located at 79 Westfield Ave. Voters in districts 2 and 4 will vote at Killingly High School. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to get an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots will be available Tuesday afternoon. Those interested in obtaining an absentee ballot should contact the Killingly town clerk at 860-779-5307 as soon as possible. All ballots must be issued in person according to Connecticut General Statutes.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Killingly CT annual Town Meeting at high school to vote on budget