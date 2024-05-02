Killingly to hold annual Town Meeting on Monday: what you need to know
Killingly will hold its annual Town Meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Killingly High School auditorium, where registered voters will modify and/or approve the operating budget for the town for fiscal 2025, running from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.
The budget includes $24,535,618 for general government and $47,508,839 for education, for a total combined budget of $72,044,457. The budget can be viewed on the homepage of the town’s website.
The budget under consideration is down slightly from the $72,248,696 spending plan for FY24. That budget featured $25,443,578 allocated to general government and $46,805,118 allocated to education.
Next step in the budget process
After Town Meeting, residents will vote on the budget for FY25 on May 14. Voters in districts 1, 3 and 5 will vote in the Board of Education central office, located at 79 Westfield Ave. Voters in districts 2 and 4 will vote at Killingly High School. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
How to get an absentee ballot
Absentee ballots will be available Tuesday afternoon. Those interested in obtaining an absentee ballot should contact the Killingly town clerk at 860-779-5307 as soon as possible. All ballots must be issued in person according to Connecticut General Statutes.
This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Killingly CT annual Town Meeting at high school to vote on budget