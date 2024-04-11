For killing his grandmother, Vestal man faced 25 years. What NY appeals court said

A Broome County man who confessed to killing his grandmother in 2015 has lost an appeal of his manslaughter conviction.

In May 2017, Kenneth Weber, now 38, of Vestal, was awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge for the Jan. 26, 2015 death of 82-year-old Saundra Stabler, when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Weber, who admitted pushing Stabler down the stairs of the home where he lived with her, was sentenced in Broome County Court to 25 years in state prison.

He also admitted to stealing Stabler's credit card and using it for several illegal purchases. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and was sentenced to two to four years in prison, to be served concurrently with the 25-year sentence for manslaughter.

Weber later claimed his waiver of the right to appeal his conviction as part of his plea agreement was invalid, and the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Third Judicial Department, agreed.

However, after reviewing the case, the appeals court did not support Weber's contention that statements he made during a Feb. 3, 2015 police interview should have been suppressed due to his physical condition and denial of requests for medical attention at that time.

The court also denied Weber's claim that warrantless entry by police into the home he shared with Stabler on Jan. 30, 2015 violated his constitutional rights. The court ruled that entry was permissible under an emergency exception to the warrant requirement.

After Weber killed Stabler, he rolled up her body in a rug and disposed of it in rural Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, according to prosecutors.

He then reported Stabler missing, which reasonably led police to believe an emergency existed and the warrantless search was justified, the court ruled.

"This is further supported by the fact that no evidence was collected during this initial search for thevictim," the decision stated.

Weber, who had a previous conviction in Broome County for attempted forgery, was sentenced to the maximum allowable term as a second felony offender. The appeals court denied his request to reduce the negotiated sentence in the interest of justice.

If Weber had gone to trial on the murder charge and been convicted, he could have been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Weber is serving his sentence at the Attica Correctional Facility in Wyoming County.

