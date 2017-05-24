Killer whales charge toward blue whale off California coast
A pod of killer whales appears to charge at blue whale off the coast of Monterey, California, in a rare encounter captured by a drone camera on May 18.
A pod of killer whales appears to charge at blue whale off the coast of Monterey, California, in a rare encounter captured by a drone camera on May 18.
Bone in Please: Who builds the robots, who deigns the robots, who repairs the robots, who sells the robots, who provides the consumables the robots use, who programs the robots. who provides the spare parts for the robots, who makes the parts for the robots. See how that works??? Humans just need to retool their minds, but this still creates jobs.
236