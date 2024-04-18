Killer of New Rochelle cab driver sentenced to 20 years to life

The daughter of a New Rochelle cab driver who was killed during a robbery told his murderer Thursday that he will never be forgiven because of the devastation he had wrought on her family.

“I know that anger, fury and resentment that you have for life is because you are rejected," Korehisi Valenzuela told Percell Ross Blakely at his sentencing in Westchester County Court. "You have taken it out on innocent people and enjoy hurting innocent people."

State Supreme Court Justice James McCarty sentenced Blakely to 20 years to life for the Oct. 14, 2021 slaying of 62-year-old Andres Valenzuela. That was the minimum for first-degree murder that he was promised when he pleaded guilty two months ago and admitted that he had killed Valenzuela while trying to rob him.

Percell Ross Blakely in Westchester County Court April 18, 2024. Blakely was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for first-degree murder in the Oct. 14, 2021, fatal shooting of New Rochelle cab driver Andres Valenzuela during a robbery.

Valenzuela had just ended his shift that morning and was parking his cab near Juliano's catering hall on Main Street when Blakeley confronted him.

Surveillance video and license plate readers helped police identify Blakely and the Dodge Caliber he was driving. It was tracked to a housing project in Brooklyn and police and the FBI had it under surveillance three days later when they saw Ross taking some things from it. As they approached he pulled out a gun and began shooting. Police returned fire and Blakely ran before dropping his gun. Nobody was hit and he was taken into custody.

Several of the New Rochelle detectives were in court for the sentencing.

Blakely was never charged for the Brooklyn shooting but it did result in a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, based on multiple prior felony convictions. Blakely pleaded guilty to that last week in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn.

He could get as much as 10 years in federal prison for that but was hoping it would run at the same time as his state sentence. But because he was sentenced in Westchester first, McCarty told him he had no issue if the sentences were concurrent but he could not control what a federal judge might do.

Speaking through a Spanish interpreter, Korehisi Valenzuela said she had waited since the day of the killing to tell Blakely how her family has suffered. The family would never forgive him, she said, because it believes not only in divine justice but also human justice.

"My father is no longer alive but we will always miss him, we will always love him and we will always need him," she said. "Contrary to what happens with you: nobody needs you and nobody misses you."

Valenzuela was a police officer in Mexico before coming to the United States more than 40 years ago. Assistant District Attorney Lana Hochheiser called him a "selfless, generous, kind, humble man", a hard-working taxi driver who provided for his family and was well respected in the community.

Blakely, 54, spoke briefly before being sentenced.

"I'd like to apologize, this shouldn't have happened,” he said.

But he bemoaned that not enough attention had been paid to why the killing happened or his mental state at the time - neither of which he elaborated on - and that he thought the punishment did not fit the crime.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle NY cab driver killer sentenced to 20 years to life