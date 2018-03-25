Killer Mike Defended Gun Ownership on NRA TV and Some Of His Fans Are Not Happy

Rapper Killer Mike is facing both backlash and praise after defending gun ownership, particularly among black Americans, in an NRA TV video.

The Run the Jewels artist called himself “very pro-Second Amendment” in the video, which was posted Saturday, the same day as the March For Our Lives protests happening around the country and world. The rapper, who publicly and vocally supported Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential campaign, also condemned those, including celebrities, who have joined the anti-gun movement simply because it aligns with the progressive agenda.

“You can’t continue to be the lackey,” he said. “You’re a lackey of the progressive movement because you have never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do.”

"I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, if you walkout that school, walkout my house…we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.” -@KillerMike #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Gx8JLntmZ8 — NRATV (@NRATV) March 24, 2018

Killer Mike, who has spoken out in favor of gun ownership in the past, also said he told his children not to participate in school walkouts organized to protest gun violence, and said he encouraged his daughter to get a gun after a shooting on her college campus.

“I told my kids on the school walkout, ‘I love you. If you walk out that school, walk out my house,'” he said.

The interview attracted a range of reactions online, with some viewers praising the rapper’s decision to share his thoughts, and others taking issue with either his message or his decision to share it on an NRA platform.

I love Killer Mike.Thats my brother. He made some excellent points about Black gun ownership. The problem is, he is talking about it on the NRA platform & the NRA could give LESS THAN A DAMN about protecting Black people's 2nd Amendment rights. Ask the family of Philando Castille — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) March 24, 2018

There is a very intelligent conversation that needs to be had to improve our country, but that conversation needs to take into account all view points. People like @KillerMike speaking out have completely different reasons to own guns than others will. All sides should be heard. — mike ziemer (@MikeZiemer) March 25, 2018

Dear @KillerMike,



Before you mention Jordan Davis again, please talk to @lucymcbath.



Before you defend the NRA again, please consider #PhilandoCastile.



Before you double down again, please reverse course.



We’ve all buried too many too young.



The ground is full.



— Ben Jealous for Governor (MD) (@BenJealous) March 25, 2018

Brother,



I have to respond publicly because your NRA video was public.



1. They aren’t simply a news platform.



2. They’ve abandoned us many times over.



3. They’ve targeted & threatened & cruelly insulted us many times over. @KillerMike - I love you. You played yourself.















— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) March 25, 2018

The rapper, for his part, has stood by both his positions and his decision to speak with the NRA.