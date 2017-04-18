Killer in Facebook Murder Commits Suicide: Cops

Steve Stephens, the man who allegedly killed a grandfather of 14 and posted a video of the murder to Facebook, committed suicide in Pennsylvania Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed his death in a Twitter post Tuesday that read: "Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself."

Police also reported his suicide, saying he was driving a white Ford Fusion that was being following by officers.

As news of his suicide spread, new details of Stephens' life are being revealed. He was a social worker at a children's facility in Cleveland, Ohio, and was wearing his ID when he committed the murder.

In another chilling video posted online, he said, “I got a lot of built-in anger and frustration, man."

In the video, Stephens can be seen at a firing range, practicing his aim.

“We getting ready!” he exclaims.

Stephens mentioned his college fraternity — Omega Psi Phi — in the Facebook videos. His former fraternity brothers are speaking out.

"We lift our sincere and heartfelt prayers and condolences of comfort to the families impacted by the recent shooting in Cleveland," fraternity member Antonio F. Knox Sr. told Cleveland.com.

Stephens' ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane, is also speaking out. She was named by the killer in those chilling videos, and Stephens commanded 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. to say her name before fatally shooting him Sunday.

“Today is the Easter Sunday Joy Lane massacre!” Stephens said in the video.

She is now in hiding for her own safety. In a statement, she said: "I am sorry that all this has happened. My heart and prayers go out to the family members of the victim."

She also described Stephens as "a really nice guy…He is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children."

She said she dated 37-year-old Stephens for several years and they were living together until last Friday. The break-up apparently triggered the slaying.

Stephens said in a video, “I was living over there with her. Just woke up Friday. I couldn't take it no more. I just left."

"She's the reason that this is about to happen to you," the shooter tells Godwin in the video, according to multiple reports.

Godwin was picked at random, shot to death for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Stephens also claims to have killed 13 others, but police say they have no evidence that he is a serial killer.

“I killed 13 so I am working on 14 as we speak,” he said.

Before he was found dead, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams had said a detective actually spoke with Stephens, asking him to surrender.

“We did have contact with him, direct contact with our detectives. They tried to of course [to] convince him to turn himself in."

