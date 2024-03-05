Killer of beloved Roseville waitress sentenced
A man who walked into a Placer County restaurant and murdered his ex-fiancé who worked there as a server was sentenced on Monday.
A man who walked into a Placer County restaurant and murdered his ex-fiancé who worked there as a server was sentenced on Monday.
Jerry Jones was less confident in getting a deal done when speaking with reporters at the NFL combine.
The Bucks have now won six straight games coming out of the All-Star break, though they still trail the Boston Celtics by eight games in the Eastern Conference standings.
Four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sued Musk on Monday, alleging that they're owed over $128 million in severance payments. When Musk bought Twitter (now X), one of his very first moves as the company's owner was to fire Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde. According to the lawsuit, Musk has a "special ire" toward these former executives, who worked hard to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out.
Former 'Real Housewives of New York' cast member Bethenny Frankel called for a "reality reckoning" in 2023. Could these recent Bravo lawsuits be just the beginning?
Edwards pulled the assailant away from the 80-year-old victim.
“Russ is easy to sign cuz he’s at the minimum,” one agent texted. “Russ is hard to sign cuz he’s Russ.”
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Never lose your specs again with a soft magnetic holder that 13,000 shoppers love.
This winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking technology.
Where might he land?
Dusty blinds, grimy kitchens and pet messes are actually fun to tackle with these brilliant tools.
A 2001 Jaguar XJ8 luxury saloon, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Ford is inviting Bronco owners to a special Off-Roadeo event on April 8 near Austin, Texas, to view a solar eclipse and see the Bronco Blackout Edition revealed.
"The pricing is going to be in the higher ranges of what people have talked about," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said of the sports streaming service Fox is launching with Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
Donaldson won an MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays and made three All-Star teams.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Whether you're looking for something to stop the stink, block the sweat or both, this list has you covered.
Kelce let his emotions show after 13 years with the Eagles.