Who Killed Deanna Cremin? Mass. Girl, 17, Was Found Strangled to Death 29 Years Ago

"The greatest things in her life were yet to be," Deanna's mother Katherine told WCVB in 2015. "I can't believe she's been dead longer than she's been alive"

Friends of Deanna Cremin/Facebook Deanna Cremin

In March 1995, 17-year-old Deanna Cremin was attacked and murdered in Somerville, Mass., while she was on her way home from her boyfriend's house. To this day, her shocking murder hasn't been solved.

On March 30, 1995, two children who were on their way to school found Deanna's body behind a housing complex, Boston.com reported. Her cause of death was strangulation.

According to Boston 25 News, Deanna's boyfriend at the time, Thomas Leblanc, told Deanna's mother, Katherine Cremin, that he walked her halfway home the evening she was killed.

"I just want the person who murdered my daughter to know: May every cell of skin on your body crawl, every hair on the back of your neck stand up, because we are very close behind you," Katherine told WCVB in 2015.

No suspects have ever been apprehended in connection with Deanna's murder.



"The greatest things in her life were yet to be," Katherine told WCVB. "I can't believe she's been dead longer than she's been alive."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

29 years later, her loved ones still keep her memory — and the unsolved case — at the forefront as the hope for a lead in the investigation.



On Facebook, a group named Friends of Deanna Cremin posts updates about memorials and mass' taking place in Cremin's memory. There is a $70,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person involved in her death.



Friends of Deanna Cremin/Facebook Deanna Cremin

Deanna's story has been featured heavily on social media in an effort to crack the cold case.

Anyone with information regarding Deanna Cremin's unsolved murder is asked to call a confidential tip line at 617-544-7167.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.