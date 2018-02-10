Kill Bill stunt co-ordinator: I wasn’t called to set on day of car crash

The stunt co-ordinator for the Kill Bill movies has said his team were not called on set on the day of Uma Thurman’s car crash.

Thurman, 47, was injured when her car hit a tree on the set of Kill Bill, the movie directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Stunt co-ordinator Keith Adams told The Hollywood Reporter: “No stunts of any kind were scheduled for the day of Ms Thurman’s accident.

“All of the stunt department was put on hold and no-one from the stunt department was called to set. At no point was I notified or consulted about Ms Thurman driving a car on camera that day.

“Had I been involved, I would have insisted not only on putting a professional driver behind the wheel but also insuring that the car itself was road-worthy and safe,” he said.

“On any set, my number one priority and the priority of any stunt co-ordinator is the safety of the cast and crew,” he said.

Tarantino, 54, previously told Deadline that “none of us ever considered it a stunt. It was just driving.”

He has also called the incident “the biggest regret of my life”.

Adams’ comments come after Kill Bill producer Lawrence Bender said he “deeply regrets” the pain Thurman suffered from her crash, but he did not participate in any “cover-up”.