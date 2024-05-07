Kilgore police, fire departments face off for a good cause

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore High School student council put on a friendly game of softball on Monday between the city fire and police department to raise money for students in need during Christmas time.

“At Christmas we do something called ‘Bulldog Blessings’ and it is it’s kind of our way of helping students who might not have Christmas otherwise. We start with the high school since it’s run by our student council, and then we do the siblings of those kids as well,” student council advisor Brandi Parish, said.

The police and fire departments jumped at the chance to be involved and interact with the community.

“We’re very blessed in Kilgore to have the support that we do from our citizens. We really interact well with them, we believe in the true culture of community policing, and this is what it’s all about,” Todd Hunter, Kilgore Police Chief, said.

Hundreds of people in the community showed up to the game to donate toward the cause.

“It’s all great that we came here together, just look at the crowd, we’ve got a great crowd here today. It’s just amazing to get all these folks out here today,” Ryan Riley, Kilgore Fire marshal, said.

The Kilgore Police Department beat the Kilgore Fire Department 7-1.

Organizers said they hope to make this a yearly event.

