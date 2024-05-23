Kilgore College receives $215,000 grant to support CTE programs

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College was awarded a grant of more than $215,000 to support career and technical education (CTE) training programs, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday.

According to a release, Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is awarding Kilgore College the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant totaling $215,673.

The funds will be used to purchase and install equipment to train over 460 CTE students to be radiologic technologists and technicians.

“JET grants like the one awarded to Kilgore College are a good investment in the future of Texas’ economy,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “Hundreds of students will receive training to pursue long-term careers in occupations with critically high demand.”

The release said, TWC uses JET grants to cover startup costs of CTE programs at colleges.

