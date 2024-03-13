Kilburn bike thieves threaten cyclist with wooden log

An e-bike worth around £9,000 has been stolen after thieves threatened a cyclist with a "large wooden log", police said.

The man was cycling in Kilburn Woods when he was approached by two suspects who forced him to hand over the bike.

The incident happened at around 17:10 GMT on 6 March, on the cycle track near Osgoodby Bank car park.

The bike was a white full suspension Crestline e-bike. North Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses.

