Kilauea erupting as alert level raised to red

Jun. 3—1/6

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY USGS

An aerial image of the Southwest Rift Zone eruption of Kīlauea, viewed during an overflight at approximately 6 a.m. today.

2/6

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY VOLCANO HOUSE

Kilauea Volcano began erupting at about 12:30 a.m. today about a mile south of Kilauea caldera. This view shows the glow from the new eruption visible from Volcano House in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park during the early morning hours today.

3/6

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY USGS

Kilauea Volcano began erupting at about 12:30 a.m. today. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials said the new eruption is about a mile south of Kilauea caldera and north of the Koa'e fault system and Hilina Pali Road, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

4/6

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY USGS

Kilauea Volcano began erupting at about 12:30 a.m. today. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials said the new eruption is about a mile south of Kilauea caldera and north of the Koa'e fault system and Hilina Pali Road, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

5/6

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY USGS

Kilauea Volcano began erupting at about 12:30 a.m. today about a mile south of Kilauea caldera. This view shows the glow of the new eruption under the Milky Way.

6/6

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

Map showing the location of Kīlauea's current eruption.

UPDATE: MONDAY 6:20 A.M.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Kilauea Volcano is now erupting.

"A new eruption began at approximately 12:30 a.m. HST on Monday, June 3, likely about a mile south of Kilauea caldera and north of the Koa'e fault system and Hilina Pali Road, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park," the observatory announced at 2:20 a.m.

Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency officials said there are no threats to any communities from lava and that all eruption activity is within the national park.

The volcano alert level has been raised from watch to warning and the aviation color code from orange to red.

"Glow is visible in webcam imagery, indicating that lava is currently erupting from fissures. The most recent eruption in this region was during December 1974, which lasted only about 6 hours. At this time, it is not possible to say how long the eruption will last."

Civil Defense officials said "some areas may experience elevate gases, take precautions if you are sensitive to volcanic gases.

SUNDAY 11:45 P.M.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said late Sunday that the seismic activity near Kilauea's summit "has decreased slightly but remains elevated."

They said there have been about 250 earthquakes beneath Kilauea's summit over eight hours with some seismic activity occurring beneath the upper East Rift Zone. The largest earthquakes included a magnitude-4.1 temblor at 9:12 p.m. and a magnitude-4.0 event at 7:07 p.m.

"At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty if this activity will lead to an eruption — the activity may remain below ground as an intrusion. However, an eruption in Kilauea's summit region within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one potential outcome," the HVO update said. "The Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code for Kilauea remain at Watch/Orange but conditions could change quickly."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has raised the Kilauea volcano alert level for ground-based hazards from advisory to watch and the aviation color code from yellow to orange.

Scientists said Sunday that Kilauea is not erupting, but that increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at Kilauea's summit began at approximately noon, indicating the likely movement of magma underground. Rates of seismicity and deformation increased further after 5 p.m. Scientists said at this time it is not possible to say with certainty if this activity will lead to an eruption, and that the activity may remain below ground.

However, an eruption in Kilauea's summit region within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one potential outcome, HVO said. HVO said it continues to closely monitor Kilauea for signs of increasing activity.

Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain low, HVO said. Current activity is restricted to the summit region.

4 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .