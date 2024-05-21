In Kiev, top German diplomat urges allies to protect Ukraine's skies

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L) and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a press conference after their meeting. Jörg Blank/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev on Tuesday morning and made a plea for more international support to protect the country's skies from Russian airstrikes.

"To protect Ukraine from the hail of Russian missiles and drones, it urgently needs more air defence," she said at the start of her seventh visit to Ukraine since all-out war erupted in February 2022.

Her trip had not been announced for security reasons.

Baerbock: Putin 'destroys lives'

During a visit to one of Ukraine's largest power stations which was destroyed by Russia last month, Baerbock accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of targeted terror against civilians.

"The fact that this terror against the infrastructure is continuing after this winter shows that the Russian president wants to destroy the country, wants to destroy people's lives here," she said.

Baerbock was briefed by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko on the situation at the power plant in the Kiev region.

Galushchenko said that Russia had fired a total of 11 missiles at the site. Of these, only six were shot down by the Ukrainian air defence system because there were no more anti-aircraft missiles available.

In view of the air defence shortages in Ukraine, the German minister appealed "to international partners worldwide" for more air defence "to protect not only large cities, but also the infrastructure."

Baerbock calls on Kiev's allies

At the start of her visit, Baerbock said that Kiev's allies must "join forces" both for Ukraine's sake and to prevent Putin from sending troops to "our own borders."

She noted that a German-led initiative aimed at building up Ukraine's air defences has raised almost €1 billion ($1.08 billion). "And we are working hard to ensure that this will be even more," the minister said.

Ukraine has been on the back foot for months due to shortages of equipment, ammunition and soldiers in the war's third year.

"Every hesitation and every delay in supporting Ukraine costs the lives of innocent people. And every hesitation in supporting Ukraine also jeopardizes our own security," Baerbock said at a joint appearance with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev.

Kuleba warned: "If Russia is not stopped here and now, its missiles will continue to fly at some point."

Echoing Baerbock, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said while on a visit to NATO member Latvia that it was "crucial" that all "partners who can provide patriot systems or similar systems should do that as soon as possible." He said it would not only protect infrastructure, but also boost morale.

Zelensky honours Baerbock with Order of Merit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honoured Baerbock with an Order of Merit for her support for his country.

Zelensky presented the politician with the third level of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise in the presidential office in the capital Kiev on Tuesday.

Zelensky had already awarded Baerbock the honour by decree at the turn of the year.

Kharkiv attacks injure seven

Russian attacks on the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, not far from the Russian border, injured at least seven people overnight, the region's governor said.

"The enemy has been attacking Kharkiv all night," Oleh Synyehubov said on Tuesday morning on Telegram.

Debris from combat drones shot down by Ukrainian air defences fell in several parts of the city and caused damage to buildings and vehicles. Synyehubov said the injured include a 61-year-old man and two women aged 69 and 72.

Other Ukrainian regions were also hit by Russian drones overnight, including Odessa, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk. The Ukrainian Air Force said 28 of 29 drones were shot down across the country.

Moscow intensified its air and ground campaign in the Kharkiv region almost two weeks ago. Russian forces have since captured several Ukrainian border villages. According to observers, the offensive has slowed in recent days, but has not come to a standstill.

Baerbock had to cancel a planned visit to Kharkiv on Tuesday due to the Russian attacks. She had visited the city, which was heavily attacked by Russian troops at the beginning of the war, in January 2023.

Zelensky: 'Free world lacks speed'

Shortly before Baerbock's visit, Zelensky again stressed the urgency of getting air defence systems and Western fighter jets to his country.

"Unfortunately, the free world lacks speed on these two issues," he said on Monday evening.

Zelensky has repeatedly requested the delivery of two more Patriot air defence systems to protect Kharkiv.