In Kiev, Biden says world must stand against Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden attend a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Monday that the international community must stand against Russian aggression and urged the incoming Donald Trump administration to be a strong supporter and partner of Ukraine.

This is the last official visit to a foreign government that Biden will make as vice president, reflecting the special focus Ukraine has received under the Obama administration.

