Kiel fire caused by unattended cooking was contained to kitchen, fire department says

KIEL — Unattended cooking has been the cause reported for a fire at a Kiel residence Monday.

Kiel Fire Department, in a news release, said firefighters responded to a call at East Paine Street just after noon Monday. They could see heavy smoke coming from the hallway and heard smoke detectors sounding.

One evacuated occupant told crews another resident was still inside. That resident was located and escorted out of the building.

The fire was contained to the stovetop in the kitchen. Fire crews remained on scene for 90 minutes to conduct ventilation operations.

According to the release, there is no damage estimate and no residents were displaced. One occupant was evaluated by ambulance personnel and released.

In the release, Kiel Fire Lt. Kyle Preissner advised people to install working smoke detectors and consistently check them to make sure they are working well. He also recommended not leaving cooking unattended.

