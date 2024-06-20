Kids Tag Art program raises more than $18,000 for Okaloosa County schools
NICEVILLE — At the most recent Okaloosa County School District meeting on June 10, Tax Collector Ben Anderson and Sheriff Eric Aden presented certificates to the Award of Distinction winners who participated in the Kids Tag Art Program.
Created by Polk County Tax Collector Joe G. Tedder in 2002, the Kids Tag Art Program allows fifth-graders to participate in an art contest by creating specialty license plates that serve as a fundraiser in which each dollar raised would be used within the school where the tags are purchased.
The program in Okaloosa County began in 2013 after a partnership was formed between the Tax Collector's Office and the School District. In recent years, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office became a sponsor of the program, furthering established community partnership programs such as the School Resource Officer program.
After combining in-school sales and local sponsors, the Kids Tag Art program raised $18,124 this school year, adding to $155,167 raised since 2013.
“This is non-tax-generated revenue and comes at a time when the art curriculum in schools could benefit the most,” Tax Collector Ben Anderson said in a news release. “Each school that participated received checks via the Public Education Foundation for $800.”
2024 Kids Tag Art Program winners
Bluewater: Claire Paiz, Elayna Feddon
Bob Sikes: Karlie Sanchez, Anna Dickelman
Edge: Riley Sharpe, Gracelyn Perschke
Elliott Point: Dallis Gallagher, Axel Palma
Kenwood: Sabine McBride, Parker Sims
Northwood: Angelique Guzman, Stephanie Antunez-Penaloza
Plew: Dasha Medvedeva, Lilyana Wight
Shalimar: Jayceon Gainer, Paris McQueen
Silver Sands: Jacob Huggins, Charlotte Sullivan
Southside Primary: Lailah Garcia
Walker: Joseph Avanetes, Blake Moyers
Tax Collector's Choice: Ava Auter (Bluewater)
Sheriff's Choice: Aayla Powell (Bob Sikes)
Superintendent's Choice: Macy Phillips (Plew)
To become a sponsor, contact Shari Flowers-Burns at 850-651-7669.
