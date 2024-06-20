Kids Tag Art program raises more than $18,000 for Okaloosa County schools

NICEVILLE — At the most recent Okaloosa County School District meeting on June 10, Tax Collector Ben Anderson and Sheriff Eric Aden presented certificates to the Award of Distinction winners who participated in the Kids Tag Art Program.

Created by Polk County Tax Collector Joe G. Tedder in 2002, the Kids Tag Art Program allows fifth-graders to participate in an art contest by creating specialty license plates that serve as a fundraiser in which each dollar raised would be used within the school where the tags are purchased.

The program in Okaloosa County began in 2013 after a partnership was formed between the Tax Collector's Office and the School District. In recent years, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office became a sponsor of the program, furthering established community partnership programs such as the School Resource Officer program.

Superintendent, Tax Collector and Sheriff's Office choice winners from the 2024 Kids Tag Art Program in Okaloosa County.

After combining in-school sales and local sponsors, the Kids Tag Art program raised $18,124 this school year, adding to $155,167 raised since 2013.

“This is non-tax-generated revenue and comes at a time when the art curriculum in schools could benefit the most,” Tax Collector Ben Anderson said in a news release. “Each school that participated received checks via the Public Education Foundation for $800.”

2024 Kids Tag Art Program winners

Bluewater: Claire Paiz, Elayna Feddon

Bob Sikes: Karlie Sanchez, Anna Dickelman

Edge: Riley Sharpe, Gracelyn Perschke

Elliott Point: Dallis Gallagher, Axel Palma

Kenwood: Sabine McBride, Parker Sims

Northwood: Angelique Guzman, Stephanie Antunez-Penaloza

Plew: Dasha Medvedeva, Lilyana Wight

Shalimar: Jayceon Gainer, Paris McQueen

Silver Sands: Jacob Huggins, Charlotte Sullivan

Southside Primary: Lailah Garcia

Walker: Joseph Avanetes, Blake Moyers

Tax Collector's Choice: Ava Auter (Bluewater)

Sheriff's Choice: Aayla Powell (Bob Sikes)

Superintendent's Choice: Macy Phillips (Plew)

To become a sponsor, contact Shari Flowers-Burns at 850-651-7669.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Kids Tag Art Program raises $18k for Okaloosa County schools