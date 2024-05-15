Department of Justice investigating excessive force, isolation in KY’s juvenile jails

A federal civil-rights investigation into how youths are treated inside the eight detention centers run by the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice has been launched, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Federal investigators will examine whether the detention centers use excessive force and punitive isolation, whether the youths are adequately protected from violence and sexual abuse, and whether the commonwealth provides sufficient mental health care, education and services for children with disabilities.

The Lexington Herald-Leader has reported for years on chronic abuse and neglect of youths in facilities operated by the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice, where assaults, riots and escapes have become a long-standing problem. Earlier this year, a state audit confirmed many of the newspaper’s findings.

“Confinement in the juvenile justice system should help children avoid future contact with law enforcement and mature into law-abiding, productive members of society. Too often, juvenile justice facilities break our children, exposing them to dangerous and traumatic conditions,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are launching this investigation to ensure that children in Kentucky youth detention facilities are safe from harm, receive adequate mental health care and get appropriate special education services,” Clarke said. “All children held in the custody of the state deserve safe and humane conditions that can bring about true rehabilitation and reform.”

The Civil Rights Division will work with the U.S. attorney’s offices in Louisville and Lexington, the Justice Department said.

This story will be updated.

