Kids reel in ‘highly decomposed’ human leg while fishing at Mississippi pond, cops say

A group of young fishers reeled in part of a human leg — and then more remains were found in the same Mississippi pond, police said.

Authorities made the additional discovery Monday, May 6, one day after the kids reported finding the “highly decomposed” appendage, Detective Sean Haddakin with the Flowood Police Department told McClatchy News.

The group were fishing at about 7:15 p.m. May 5 in a pond when they spotted the possible remains and called police, Haddakin said. Authorities confirmed it was a human leg bone.

The bone had a sock still on it, the Clarion Ledger and WLBT reported, citing Flowood police.

A subsequent search of the pond on Monday turned up more skeletal remains, including part of a skull, according to the Clarion Ledger. Authorities said it’s not clear how long they were in the water.

While the pond is on city property, police said it’s in a remote area that’s roped off.

“It is gated with ‘No trespassing’ signs, ‘No fishing,’ signs,” Haddakin told WAPT. “There is minimal traffic back here.”

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth took possession of the remains on Sunday and will begin the process of identifying the person, according to WLBT.

Police didn’t release additional details but said the incident is under investigation.

Flowood is about a 10-mile drive northeast from downtown Jackson.

