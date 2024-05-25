Kids Mud Run coming up June 2, and more Oshkosh news in brief

The Oshkosh YMCA will host the ninth annual Kids Mud Run on June 2 for kids ages 4 to 16.

OSHKOSH – Oshkosh YMCA will host the ninth annual Kids Mud Run June 2. Kids 4 to 16 are invited to get wet and muddy as they complete a 1-mile course with more than 15 obstacles.

Proceeds from the event support the For All Financial Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance to youth, families and individuals for memberships, programs and childcare.

Register online at oshkoshymca.org/events/kids-mud-run.

In addition, a Family Fest will be free and open to the entire community from noon to 3 p.m. the same day. Families can enjoy face painting, balloons, temporary tattoos, music, lawn games and more. Several food trucks will be on site offering food and refreshments for purchase.

No garbage or recycling collected on Memorial Day

No garbage or recycling collection will be done on Memorial Day, May 27.

Collection for the rest of the week will be a day later, and collections on May 31 will be on June 1.

The yard waste drop-off site on West Third Avenue also will be closed for the holiday. Regular hours will resume May 28.

Residential curbside brush collection for June will take place on the regularly scheduled garbage collection day the week of June 3.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 920-232-5383.

YMCA hosts special activities for seniors May 29

The Oshkosh Community YMCA will mark National Senior Health and Fitness Day May 29 at both the 20th Avenue and Downtown YMCA locations. Anyone older than 55 will have access to facilities free of charge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A variety of fitness classes will be offered throughout the day at the 20th Avenue location. There also will be screenings by Fox Valley Plastic Surgery, a Pole Walking Workshop, and a Lunch and Learn session. Registration is required for the Pole Walking Workshop and Lunch and Learn at the Front Desk or 920-230-8439.

At the Downtown YMCA, bagels, muffins, and coffee will be offered in the Teaching Kitchen, pickleball, puzzles and games in the lobby, and fitness classes.

For more information, visit oshkoshymca.org.

Local organizations host blood drives to benefit Red Cross

American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets to help keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs. There is always a need for Type O and platelet donors.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required. Individuals 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors younger than 18 also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood drives:

May 31: 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Church St., Neenah;

June 6: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Neenah-Menasha YMCA, 110 W. North Water St., Neenah;

June 10: 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Algoma United Methodist Church, 1174 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh;

June 13: 2 to 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2580 W. 9th Ave., Oshkosh; and

June 14: 1 to 6 p.m., Qamar Mosque, 300 N. Eagle St., Oshkosh.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Registration closes May 31 for Golf to Give charity event

The 15th Annual Golf to Give charity golf outing to benefit the Oshkosh Area United Way is scheduled for June 7 at the newly renovated Westhaven Golf Club.

The event supports initiatives in youth-focused education, mental health and financial stability.

The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast and check-in, with tee-off at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served on the course at 11:30 a.m. A celebration to close the event features food, raffles, prizes and more.

Register online by May 31 at oshkoshunitedway.org/golf.

Recycle your boat shrink wrap during June 1 event

Winnebago County Solid Waste will host a boat shrink wrap recycling event June 1. Boat owners and marine businesses can have the plastic recycled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Becher Plastics, 2240 Harrison St., Neenah.

The wrap must be free of all non-shrink wrap material, including any rope, strapping, wood frames, zippers, etc. Wrap should be clean and dry. Contaminated material will not be accepted. Roll the wrap and tie it using a strip of shrink wrap.

For more information, visit WinnebagoCountySolidWaste.com.

Readers of all ages invited to participate in reading challenge

The Oshkosh Public Library kicks off its Summer Reading Challenge June 1. Readers of all ages are welcome to participate.

Customizable reading and activity trackers can be found online at oshkoshpubliclibrary.beanstack.org and at the library.

Kids who read for 20 minutes and teens who earn 200 activity points will receive a day pass to Pollock Community Water Park, while supplies last.

Other prizes include brag tags, books, snacks, gift cards and more.

Some of the special events for children scheduled throughout the summer include the following:

Meet and greet the Zoomobile’s animal ambassadors at 2 p.m. June 13.

CLIMB Theatre presents “Country Mouse, City Mouse: Adventures in the Suburbs” at 2 p.m. July 2.

Make an instrument and star in the show with Dr. Kickbutt’s Orchestra of Death at 10 a.m. July 13.

Paint Along with Ms. Katie from Kids on Canvas at 1:30 p.m. June 5, July 3 and Aug. 7.

Teens can earn activity points, with the chance to win a $50 Visa gift card. Incentives for adults range from library bookstore items to a chance to win one of six Grand Prize drawings, each valued at $100 or more.

For a full schedule of summer reading activities and events, including registration information, visit oshkoshpubliclibrary.org or call 920-236-5208 (children and teens) or 920-236-5205 (adults).

Tennis camps offered for kids and adults

The Oshkosh Y Tennis & Pickleball Center will host summer Tennis Camps for kids ages 9 through adults.

The Adult Tennis Camp will be held June 4 to July 18 and meets 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Oshkosh Y Tennis & Pickleball Center.

The Advanced Elementary, Middle and High School camps also run June 4 to July 18. The Elementary/Middle School Camp will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. The High School JV Session will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. The High School Varsity session will be 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. All camp sessions will be held at the Oshkosh Y Tennis & Pickleball Center except for the Varsity group, which will meet at Oshkosh North High School.

Camp will be led by the Oshkosh Y’s tennis professionals, Brian Hornburg and Bob Downey Jr. The pair have taught together for more than 18 years and both have experience teaching all ages and levels.

For more information or to register, contact 920-236-3400 or sheilacounts@oshkoshymca.org.

Humane Society unveils new logo as part of brand redesign

Oshkosh Area Humane Society has unveiled a new brand design, including a new logo, tagline and website.

The new logo features a modern, updated look. The new tagline, Compassion in Action, was developed as a result of interviews with stakeholders. It puts the focus on the compassion of the OAHS staff and the services the shelter offers such as low-cost vaccination/microchip clinics and a pet food pantry.

Oshkosh Area Humane Society has unveiled a new brand design, including a new logo

With the new branding, OAHS also redesigned its website, oahs.org.

OAHS is currently holding a fundraising campaign, Poorly Drawn Pets, to help the animals in its care. For a $25 donation, supporters will receive a drawing of their pet, done by a volunteer “artist.” This popular campaign will end after 250 drawings are sold, or on May 31, whichever comes first. Pet drawings can be ordered at givebutter.com/pdp.

Neenah ThedaCare clinic honored for immunization efforts

ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics-Neenah was one of seven ThedaCare clinics recognized for protecting children’s health with immunizations. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded its annual Wisconsin BigShot awards to providers for their efforts to keep pediatric patients up to date on routine childhood vaccinations.

According to a news release, there are four categories of BigShot awards:

Providers who have 90% or more of their patients vaccinated according to the recommended 4:3:1:3:3:1:4 schedule for 24- to 36-month-olds.

Providers who have 90% or more of their patients who have at least 1 dose of Hepatitis A vaccine by 24 months.

Providers who have 80% or more of their adolescent patients between 13 and 17 years old up to date on Tdap, Meningococcal, and have completed the HPV series.

Providers who have 95% or more of their patients who have at least 1 dose of MMR vaccine by 24 months of age.

ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics-Neenah was recognized in the Hepatitis A Vaccine and MMR Vaccine categories.

For more information, visit thedacare.org.

Communities Program adds on to YMCA outdoor classroom

Six juniors in the Oshkosh North High School Communities Program helped enhance the 20th Street YMCA child care center’s outdoor classroom. Oshkosh North students Brooke, Hailee, Jasmin, Lehna, Mikella and Morgan worked with Melissa Zielke from the 20th Street YMCA to make additions to the outdoor classroom.

In 2021, students in the Communities program created an outdoor classroom at the 20th Street YMCA that included a mud kitchen, water table, block area, workbench and gardens. The improvements now include a dramatic play center and a music center.

Students raised money for the additions through social media and raised more than $2,000. In honor of the new enhancements, students hosted an ice cream social for the pre-k students May 22, which also was Outdoor Classroom Day.

