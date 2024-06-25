Kids Miniverse Make it Mini Sets Recalled Due to Resin

Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini – Kitchen Credit - Courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled the Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with unused liquid resins on Tuesday. The popular children's toy, of which 21 million have been sold in the U.S., comes in a sphere ball that holds mini food and appliance collectibles.

The decision was due to the resin in the product, which can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization if inhaled, touched, or ingested by people. The resin has two ingredients, hydroxyethyl methacrylate and isobornyl acrylate, in amounts above the standard set by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

MGA, the company behind the Miniverse brand as well as Bratz and Little Tikes, received 26 reports of accidents due to the product. In at least one incident, asthma was reportedly triggered due to the toy.

Officials said they are recalling the “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models and series of “Make It Mini Food,” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle,” according to a press release.

“The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food,” the press release says. To play with one iteration of the “Make It Mini Food Cafe,” consumers must place the items in a UV light until the resin hardens to set their mini collectible, per the MGA website.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is asking consumers to immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA to return the product if unopened, or share a photograph of the product if it has been used. Consumers will receive a full refund or a replacement product, at their discretion.

