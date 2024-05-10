'These are kids. It's heartbreaking': Will NJ schools be forced to cut hundreds of jobs?

TRENTON — A series of measures aimed at helping some of New Jersey's most cash-strapped schools failed to advance before a Senate committee on Thursday, leaving lawmakers and school administrators unsure of what September will look like for thousands of students.

The bills would have provided some opportunities for relief to schools that may be forced to push students into crowded classrooms and cut all but the most essential services.

Jackson schools Superintendent Nicole Pormilli said her district's budget is $25 million short of what is needed for her students in the 2024-25 school year. Without help, the district could be forced to increase student-to-teacher rations as high as 40-to-1. The district may also have to eliminate athletics, clubs, band and theater; reduce or cut all Advanced Placement classes; trim elective offerings; close schools; and eliminate courtesy busing, among other actions.

"We can't cut any more, because it will affect students," said Pormilli. "We won't be able to provide a thorough and efficient education, or safe education."

One bill, A-4161, would allow school districts to exceed a state-mandated 2% cap on tax levy increases one time and to raise school taxes by as much as 9.9%. School officials have said tax cap flexibility would be helpful after years of record high inflation and fast-rising prices for student transportation and special education services outpacing the 2% spending cap.

Bill A-4161 would have restored two-thirds of state aid money cut to schools this year - at least among schools that agreed to raise local taxes to cover the remaining third of the cut. Many of these schools have faced years of cuts in state aid from Trenton as student populations in the suburbs dipped in recent years.

At the same time, the state Department of Education refocused its financial support toward fast-growing, long-underfunded urban school districts.

Superintendents in the most affected suburban districts said the state aid cuts outpaced their ability to raise local taxes to close the gaps, especially because of the state-mandated 2% cap.

In Jackson, school leaders eliminated 215 jobs over the past seven years to try and keep up with declining state aid. The district also attempted to raise school taxes last year in a special ballot initiative, but voters rejected calls to increase taxes by $4 million to hire additional teachers.

Earlier this year, Jackson school officials sought help from the state Department of Education in the form of a loan, or an advance on state aid, but were told that was not an option.

Pormilli, Jackson's superintendent, said the district's budget shortfall amounts to "uncharted waters."

"This is not OK for students," she said. "We have been reducing every year, chipping away at a real excellent program here in Jackson, and we're undoing all of that (work). And at this point, there's nothing else that can be reduced that wouldn't drastically affect students… It's going to affect their learning. It's going to affect their engagement in school (and) their attendance."

Pormilli said without state intervention, the district will be unable to submit a balanced spending plan by Tuesday, the deadline for New Jersey schools to submit their budgets for the upcoming school year.

A bill that could help, A-4059, would extend the deadline for schools to submit balanced budgets. But on Thursday, like A-4161, it also failed to make it out of the Senate Budget and Appropriation Committee.

If passed before Tuesday, A-4059 "buys us time for the ability to introduce more legislation," said Assemblyman Alex Sauickie of the 12th Legislative District. Sauickie is a vocal critic of the state's school funding formula and has put forward a bill, A-4294, that would allow New Jersey schools to request loans from the Department of Education under certain circumstances.

He said loans could be helpful to not only Jackson schools, but nearby districts that are in similar economic circumstances after years of declining state aid.

For instance, Plumsted school leaders cut math and language arts to half-year programs in some grades as a result of budget cuts and drew ire from parents as a result. Lacey school officials are considering eliminating freshman sports and making other athletics into a pay-to-play system. Toms River schools may be forced to lay off 368 personnel or run out of money by next April.

"The local boards of education, the superintendents of Jackson, Plumsted and others, are not the reason for this problem," Sauickie said. "It is the state (and school funding formula)."

"The districts we're talking about already have high student-to-teacher ratios," he said. "You're talking about having student-to-teacher ratios of 45, maybe even 50-to-one, which is absurd."

Lawmakers are meeting Friday, but it remained unclear Thursday evening if any of the school funding relief bills would make it to a full vote before the deadline to submit school budgets on Tuesday.

"These are students we're talking about. These are kids," said Pormilli. "It's heartbreaking to see what's happening to so many of the districts and the cuts that we have to make."

