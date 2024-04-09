Kids 'fell or were thrown out' of car on 405 after mom killed husband
A baby girl and her older sister "fell or were thrown out" of a car on the 405 Freeway after their mother allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death.
Boomers are set to pass on as much as $90 trillion in assets to younger generations.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue in recent days before he went down on Tuesday afternoon.
While the car is only rumored so far, spy photos seem to confirm that a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is on its way. Here's what they show.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
A new HBO documentary charting the rise and fall of Brandy Melville drops this Tuesday.
X, formerly Twitter, is rolling out support for passkeys, a new and more secure login method compared with traditional passwords, to all iOS users globally. In an update to the X @Safety account on Monday, the company shared that passkeys are now available as a login option for global iOS users. Google last fall made passkeys the default sign-in option for all users.
In February, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind AI research lab, warned that throwing increasing amounts of compute at the types of AI algorithms in wide use today could lead to diminishing returns. Getting to the "next level" of AI, as it were, Hassabis said, will instead require fundamental research breakthroughs that yield viable alternatives to today's entrenched approaches. Ex-Tesla engineer George Morgan agrees.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Now available at an unbeatable 40% discount during The Home Depot's spring sale, this set is meticulously engineered for maximum tool strength, ensuring durability and longevity for any task. The flush directional lever and socket flats are designed to prevent rolling, while the stamped socket sizes offer easy visibility.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
BMW experimented with a V16-powered, E38-derived flagship sedan in the early 1990s. The ultra-luxurious sedan and its engine were both canceled.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
A car battery charger can be a good investment. If you store your vehicle, you can charge and maintain the battery keeping it ready for when you need it.
A 1987 Subaru Leone 4WD station wagon with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Tie down straps can keep your cargo secure while on the road. They're adjustable, making it easier to hold everything down and manage high load capacities.
Fredrika Klaren is head of sustainability at Polestar. She has to walk the climate walk, no matter how irksome and inconvenient.
Meta has asked a court to throw out an FTC lawsuit that aims to force the company to unwind its purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp. It argued that the agency "has failed to provide evidence to support its claims."
Spare your arms and back during spring cleaning: 'This does the work for you,' one of its many fans says.