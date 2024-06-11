KIDS COUNT gives West Virginia poor grades in children's health

Jun. 10—The 2024 KIDS COUNT Data Book is out, and while West Virginia is steadily climbing rungs in its general showing from last year, the state still remains in the lower tier of the nation related to children's health.

West Virginia's composite rating was 35th in the country — up from 42nd last year — in the 50-state ranking produced annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation that looks at everything from poverty to post-pandemic life for its benchmarks.

The state, though, is still languishing at 47th in the economic well-being category and 48th, concerning education, according to the study.

Also, 45 % of Mountain State children between infants and the age of 17 are more likely to face Adverse Childhood Experiences compared to the 40 % of their peers nationwide.

Violence, abuse or neglect come under the clinical definition of such experiences — which include substance abuse in the household, suicide, or the incarceration of a parent or other caregiver.

Kelly Allen, the executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, said post-pandemic aftershocks, plus the state's ever-present economic woes, add to socioeconomic weight which makes an already tough climb — even more arduous.

"Policymakers must recognize the inherent link between poverty and educational outcomes to truly address the needs of our state's children and families, " Allen said.

Two years ago in West Virginia, the KIDS COUNT authors note, only 22 % of state youngsters in fourth grade were proficient in reading. That's compared to 32 % of students in that same group, across the country.

Just 15 % of West Virginia's eighth-graders showed a proficiency in math that same year, according to data.

And it's not just the Mountain State, the KIDS COUNT authors are noting this year.

It's everywhere.

Nationally, according to their findings, only 1 in 3 children are meeting that fourth-grade reading standard, with just 1 out of every 4 eighth-graders making the proficient score in math.

More than 30 % of students are chronically absent from the school day, as reported by KIDS COUNT and the Casey Foundation this year.

The foundation, meanwhile, is recommending free or low-cost breakfast and meals, a reliable Internet connection and access to counselors and tutors to turn the trend — all of which are presently part of the day-to-day in Monongalia County Schools.

Mon's district is also hosting "Behavior Blueprint " workshop session this week addressing the emotional well-being of students.

Around 300 teachers are taking part in the sessions, which run through Thursday.

Jennifer Austin, a behavior analytic researcher from Georgia State University known nationally for her with children who have experience abuse and neglect make keynote remarks Monday.