Have you or your kids been affected by SC’s teacher shortage? Tell us about it here

Teacher vacancies in South Carolina have nearly tripled since 2019, reaching a record 1,613 to begin the 2023-2024 school year, and the negative impacts on students, families and educators are growing.

One such impact has been the loss of daily access to quality instruction for many students.

Districts facing educator shortages have increasingly been forced to increase class sizes, rely more heavily on virtual instruction and use long-term substitutes to cover classes.

The teachers that remain are in many cases taking on additional responsibilities — such as lesson planning and grading for classes that lack a certified full-time teacher — adding to their already-large workload and making them more likely to leave the profession.

