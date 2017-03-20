Kidnapping Victim Reveals How a Facebook Video Helped Her Escape Car Trunk

Nursing student Brittany Diggs has spoken out about being kidnapped, explaining how she managed to escape from the trunk of her car after being taken as she walked to her apartment.

"I remember seeing a video on Facebook" about how to find a trunk's release latch, she told the "Today" show. "So I got the bright idea to use my insulin pump light."

Read: After Woman's Daring Escape from Captor, How to Get Out If You're Trapped in a Car Trunk

The Alabama woman said she was kidnapped at gunpoint last week by a man who demanded money.

When she replied that she didn't have any, "He was like, give me your pin number or I'm going to kill you. Every other thing he said was 'Or I'm going to kill you,''' she recounted.

After making several stops, Diggs said she was able to launch herself out of the trunk in a convenience store parking lot as the suspect pulled away.

Read: Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Mother of Two Who Called 911 From Car Trunk is Found Dead

Her abductor is still at large.

Police have since released a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video inside the store.

Diggs says she is focused on rebuilding her life.

"I try to put it to the back of my head, so I can, you know, get through the day. But that was the scariest thing I've ever had to deal with," she said.

Watch: Police Say Kidnapping Victim Jumped from Car Trunk to Escape Captor

Related Articles: