Kidnapping suspect leads Okaloosa County deputies in vehicle chase, gets arrested: FHP

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A kidnapping suspect was arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP news release said the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office asked them to help stop a fleeing vehicle around State Road 85 and College Boulevard on May 15.

An FHP vehicle reportedly “brought the pursuit to a safe end” after the vehicle fled northbound on State Road 85.

Following the vehicle chase, the suspect — whom authorities have yet to identify — allegedly left the scene and entered a wooded area south of McWhorter Avenue.

Multiple agencies aided a search for the suspect, who was eventually located and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting without violence, and kidnapping.

The release said the suspect also had outstanding felony warrants.

