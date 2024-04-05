Kidnapping leads Stratford charges

Apr. 5—A Stratford area man is now facing multiple criminal charges led by kidnapping after being accused of holding a woman and their young children against their will.

The trio of filed charges came last week against Tyler Wayne Nunn, 26.

They come from an incident back on March 12 when a Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police officer responded to a call from a rural home in the Stratford area.

The officer was told by Nunn the woman was causing problems but their argument never got physical as he denied any wrongdoing.

The woman claimed she had left their two children, ages 2 and an infant about 5 months old, with their father, Nunn, for the day as she went to work.

When she returned to Nunn's house to pick the kids up with the intention of leaving, she claims Nunn started arguing about not being able to see the kids as much as he would like.

According to the woman, Nunn wanted her to stay the night so he could spend more time with his children.

A court document shows she told the officer Nunn got agitated because she wanted to leave with the kids. She said Nunn slapped her face with the children present.

She claims Nunn told her she wasn't leaving with the children before threatening her multiple times not to leave unless he released them. The woman claims Nunn said she would be leaving in a body bag.

The woman said she felt it was a threat, and she was in fear for her own safety.

"(The woman) stated she felt like she was being held against her will," the officer stated in a filed report.

Along with a felony kidnapping charge, Nunn also faces misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse and threatening to perform an act of violence.

When Nunn is in custody a judge has ordered he be held without bond until his initial court appearance on the charges.