Kidnapped Woman Said on Ransom Call that Her Face Was 'Deformed.' Is Her Abduction Linked to Another Woman's Murder?

Quan Flowers is accused of murdering Megan Rouse, and he's a person of interest in the kidnapping of Kalie Goodwin, authorities say

Megan Rouse/Facebook; Baytown Police Department/Facebook Megan Rouse (left), Kalie Goodwin

A Texas man who faces a murder charge in connection with a woman's death is now a person of interest in the disappearance of another woman, whose mother received a chilling ransom call, per police.

Quan Flowers, 39 was arrested on Friday, May 31, in connection with the May 3 death of 24-year-old Megan Rouse, whose body was found on a road in Houston, local authorities announced on Monday.

A Houston Police Department officer was responding to an unrelated call when he discovered Rouse’s body with gunshot wounds, Houston authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined Flowers to be a suspect in the case after reviewing surveillance footage and connecting ballistics information from two other shootings that authorities believe are linked to the killing, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE.

Prior to Rouse's killing, there was a shooting on March 29 and another one on April 4, which police claim they connected with the killing owing to "commonalities such as geographical location" as well as the "excessive violence" documented in the crimes, the complaint states.

A woman directed authorities to Flowers, who she initially identified only by the nickname "Country."

Authorities allege the listed address for "Country" is a two-minute drive from where Rouse's body was found.

City of Houston Quan Flowers

During their investigation, law enforcement also consulted with Baytown, Texas, authorities who are investigating the disappearance of Kalie Goodwin, 29, per the complaint.

Goodwin’s mother, Kaci Richardson, reported her missing on April 23, a day after receiving a ransom call for $600 during which she could hear her daughter apparently being beaten up in the background and screaming, “Momma my face is deformed,” the mother said, according to the complaint.

A payment of $1 was made by Richardson to the CashApp account, which police allegedly determined belongs to Flowers’ girlfriend, per the complaint. Now, Flowers is a person of interest in the case.

Flowers allegedly told police that he picked up Goodwin on April 21 "under the direction of an unknown male" and claimed that the woman "was in one piece" when he last saw her, the complaint states.

In an online obituary, Rouse is being remembered "for her unparalleled compassion and unwavering kindness, touching the hearts of everyone she met."

"Her heart was as pure as her soul, and she never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need," read part of the obituary. "Her free spirit danced through life with grace and poise, spreading joy and warmth wherever she went."

Online court records show Flowers is being held on $450,000 bond but did not indicate if he has entered a plea. PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach an attorney listed in court records.



