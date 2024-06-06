A woman that police say was abducted from her Fayetteville home early Thursday was located hours later in "good condition" in Virginia and four people were arrested.

An Ashanti Alert was issued about 9 a.m. Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for Tierstan Cochran, 18. The alert stated there was "evidence of physical endangerment, abduction or kidnapping,"

In announcing three-and-a-half hours later that Cochran had been found, the Fayetteville Police Department said she had been forced into the vehicle of an acquaintance early Thursday in the 100 block of Birchwood Way.

The statement said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

More crime news: Fayetteville runaway held for 7 days; man charged with kidnapping, statutory rape

The names of those arrested and the location of the arrests were not immediately released.

Anyone with information can contact Fayetteville Police Department Detective C. Cross at 472-210-2381.

Information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Kidnapped Fayetteville woman safe, four people arrested in Virginia