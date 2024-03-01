Kidnapped child returned to mother, three arrested, police say

Mar. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Three Johnstown residents were jailed Wednesday, accused of snatching a 1-year-old child at the Amtrak train Station on Johns Street and allegedly assaulting the parents, authorities said.

According to a complaint affidavit, city police were called to the train station at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday. A man and woman said they were assaulted by a group of people who kidnapped their daughter and drove off in the white GMC Yukon.

Police later arrested Gerald Isaa Campos-Baez, 24; Kathleen Nash, 55; and Rebecca Lynn Vanskiver, 33, all of the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

Police said they found the child at the Linden Avenue residence unharmed.

The couple told police they had been living at the Linden Avenue residence for several months and were planning to move back to Philadel- phia. That's when Nash, the landlord, allegedly said they needed to leave the child behind, the affidavit said.

"She felt the mother was not properly caring for the child," police Detective Cory Adams said.

The couple said when they left the residence and began walking to the train station, they spotted a group that included Campos-Baez following them in a Yukon.

When the couple arrived at the Amtrak station, four people climbed out of the Yukon and assaulted the father, allegedly striking him in the head and face, the affidavit said.

Vanskiver and a second female allegedly assaulted the mother while she was holding the child. Vanskiver allegedly took the child and the group drove off in the Yukon.

Police allege it was Nash who plotted the assault and kidnapping.

The child is back with her mother, Adams said.

Campos-Baez, Nash and Vanskiver were charged with kidnapping for ransom, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

The trio are being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

More arrests are expected.