Kidnapped baby found alive two days after her mother and another woman were found dead

A 10-month-old girl, abducted in New Mexico after her mother was killed, has been found, the FBI announced on Monday.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to investigators.

The child, identified as Eleia Maria Torres, vanished after her mother and another woman died from “apparent gunshot wounds” at Ned Houk Park near Covis, New Mexico, on Friday afternoon. Covis is about 100 miles southwest of Amarillo, Texas.

Investigators identified the women as Samantha Cisneros, Eleia’s mother, and Taryn Allen. Both women were 23.

Eleia Maria Torres, 10-month-old infant, was found two days after her mother was shot and killed in a New Mexico park (Clovis Police Department handout)

Police who attended the scene discovered “an infant car seat, an infant stroller and a small baby bottle at the scene,” which prompted them to ask Cisneros’ family if she had a daughter.

“Through interviews with family members, investigators learned Samantha Cisneros was the mother to the young female child found at the scene and was also the mother to a 10-month-old child, Eleia Maria Torres,” police said at a news conference on Sunday.

An Amber Alert was issued on Friday once police confirmed that Eleia was missing.

The baby’s older sister was still at the park when police arrived and had suffered a head injury. She was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center for treatment before she was transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family during this incredibly difficult time,” Deputy Chief of Clovis Police Trevor Thron said on Saturday. “And we fervently hope for swift and complete recovery.”

Investigators did not provide details about Eleia's condition or the precise means by which she was located.

Police said the fathers of both of the children were cooperative and working with investigators.