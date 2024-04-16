Kidnap accused was 'just a tourist from China'

Dylan Huang was playing golf with his PA and two other women when he was kidnapped in broad daylight, a trial has heard [Getty Images]

A man accused of being part of a gang which kidnapped a wealthy businessman was just a tourist from China, a court has heard.

The victim, Dylan Huang, was playing golf with three women at Brocket Hall, near Welywn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in October when he was forced into a black Audi Q7 at gunpoint, according to prosecutors.

He was kept in a cage by a gang who demanded $15m (about £12m) in cryptocurrency during his 30-hour ordeal, St Albans Crown Court was told.

Tianfu Guo, 35, of no fixed address, denies being involved in the plot, and told the court he was in the UK to sightsee and investigate job opportunities.

The jury was told another six suspects were believed to be in China.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Guo said he had nothing to do with the kidnap and "was just a tourist".

Mr Huang was beaten and blindfolded, tape was put over his mouth and he was taken to a property at Thursley, near Godalming, Surrey, the prosecution said.

The jury was told Mr Guo arrived at Heathrow Airport on 9 July and met a man called Wei Jia, but later known as Sun, who provided him with accommodation at up to six addresses across London.

On the afternoon of 24 October, he was asked to drive a man to Welwyn Garden City in an Audi Q5. After staying in the area for several hours, he told the court he rested at home.

Mr Guo was then given a postcode in Guildford and bought food in the town before handing it over to a man at about 16:30 BST, the jury was told.

He was arrested in Chinatown an hour before Mr Huang's release.

The jury heard the Audi Q5 had been tracked on an ANPR camera travelling in a convoy with an Audi Q7 with false registration plates close to Brocket Hall the day before his arrest.

When he was arrested, Mr Guo had on him more than £4,000, Chinese passports and identity cards belonging to others, a video camera, an SD card and a small telescope.

Prosecutor Russell Pyne said police found evidence on the SD card that Mr Huang was under surveillance.

Mr Huang told the police no ransom was paid to the kidnappers, either by himself or by any of his contacts.

The trial continues.

