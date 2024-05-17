Kiddieland opening in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg is opening a popular attraction for its 71st year.

It’s Kiddieland inside Lincoln Park and its rides will be ready to go early Friday evening (5:00 p.m.).

After recent storms, the city made sure to clean up and double check the Ferris wheel, planes, cars, roller coaster and the classic train.

Jason Cecil is the city’s recreation superintendent, and says this place continues to be a popular attraction thanks to the city and members of the community.

“We get calls and emails all the time, ‘When is Kiddieland opening?’. So we get to do that for the community and the kids. We have grandparents that come out, who rode these rides as kids, so they’re excited to bring out their grandkids and ride the train and the coaster,” said Cecil.

Cecil says he expects this first weekend to be busy.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found here.

