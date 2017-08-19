How to Get Your Kid to Wear Sunscreen

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Being a kid in the summer is all about playing outside, but if you don’t protect him or her from the sun’s UV rays, the consequences can be serious. Just one blistering sunburn during childhood can nearly double the lifetime risk of melanoma (the most deadly form of skin cancer), according to a 2008 analysis published in Annals of Epidemiology.

But as any parent knows (especially one with small children), kids and sunscreen don't always mix. Just getting sunscreen on them every morning can be a challenge. “With my boys, ages 4 and 5, sunscreen application can involve lots of screaming and crying,” says Erin Rich, a mom in Oakland, Calif. “It helps now that I let them apply it to their arms while I work on the rest.”

Some of the frustration—on the part of parent and child—may stem from a lack of understanding about the importance of a daily sunscreen routine.

Picking the Best Sun Protection

When it comes to covering up your kids, the same rules apply to them as to you. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher to all exposed skin about 15 minutes before going outside, and reapplying at least every 2 hours or immediately after swimming or heavy sweating.

“You don’t have to use a product that says ‘kids’ or ‘baby’ on the label,” says Mona Gohara, M.D., an associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. “But it does need to say ‘broad spectrum’ in order to ensure the best protection from both UVA and UVB rays.”

Many “baby” formulas use only mineral ingredients (like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) because they can be less irritating to young skin. But in Consumer Reports' testing, those formulations have consistently received lower ratings compared with chemical sunscreens.

Taking advantage of different sunscreen formulations can make the job of protecting kids easier and more effective. Most dermatologists agree that lotion does the best job covering large sections of the body. Consumer Reports doesn't recommend using spray sunscreens on kids because of the risk of inhalation. If you do use a spray, spray it on your hands first, then rub it in. “It’s a great way to protect the scalp, especially the part,” Gohara says. Sticks are ideal for specific (and often overlooked) sites such as the lips, ears, and around the eyes. “I use them around the eyes to create a sort of caulking to prevent the lotion sunscreen on the face from running into the eyes and causing irritation,” she adds.

Sun-protective clothing is a great option for kids because it allows them to play in the sun for hours and apply sunscreen only to whatever skin is still exposed. Look for hats with brims that go all the way around (so that it shields the head, face, ears, and neck), rash guards, and shirts in fabrics rated UPF 50.

Real World Tested Tips

And remember that along with eating your vegetables and brushing your teeth, you need to be modeling smart sun-protection habits for your children. But if your biggest problem is just getting your kids to stand still long enough to slather them up, we’ve collected a few tricks from other parents:

Give them choices. “It’s not an option to leave the house until sunscreen’s on, but I ask my 3-year-old where he wants to be when we put it on. He always chooses a weird location—like standing on a box in the bathroom—but at least he gets to control some part of the process.” Eileen Lambert, Boulder, Colo.

“It’s not an option to leave the house until sunscreen’s on, but I ask my 3-year-old where he wants to be when we put it on. He always chooses a weird location—like standing on a box in the bathroom—but at least he gets to control some part of the process.” Eileen Lambert, Boulder, Colo. Make it fun. “When my girls were little, I’d say ‘starfish!’ and they would jump into position—arms and legs out. It made it fun and easy to move through the application quickly.” Samantha Stout, Southport, Conn.



“When my girls were little, I’d say ‘starfish!’ and they would jump into position—arms and legs out. It made it fun and easy to move through the application quickly.” Samantha Stout, Southport, Conn. Be efficient. “I tell my son he has to sit still for the entire ABC song, and then I work fast.” Deborah Rubin, Mamaroneck, N.Y.



“I tell my son he has to sit still for the entire ABC song, and then I work fast.” Deborah Rubin, Mamaroneck, N.Y. Let them weigh in. “My daughter (who is 10) has had input on which sunscreens she likes and dislikes, and we’ve explored different brands together until we found one we both agreed on.” Sandra Fraleigh, McLean, N.Y.



“My daughter (who is 10) has had input on which sunscreens she likes and dislikes, and we’ve explored different brands together until we found one we both agreed on.” Sandra Fraleigh, McLean, N.Y. Make clothing count. “My son loves being outside fishing, but he hates sunscreen. So I’ve gotten him sun-protective shirts, a neck gaiter, and a wide-brimmed hat. As long as it’s ‘fishing gear,’ he’ll wear it.” Jill Carrier, Spanish Fort, Ala.

