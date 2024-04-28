Kid walks into Sheriff’s Office seeking help with necktie

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A high school student walked into the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) on Friday night, Apr. 26 looking for help—but it wasn’t to report a crime. He needed help tying his necktie for the prom at Pueblo County High School.

Detention Deputy Janssen was quick to come to the aid of the student. He tied a perfect knot in the necktie, which he then handed off to the younger man.

PCSO posted photos on their Facebook page late Friday evening.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

