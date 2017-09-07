Kid Rock gives political stump speech during Michigan concert: 'Screw all you a**holes'

Kid Rock called out the KKK, Nazis and political correctness during a concert on Wednesday — again raising speculation over whether he is serious about a 2018 Senate run.

"If you want to take a knee or sit during our 'Star-Spangled Banner': Call me a racist cuz I'm not PC and think you have to remind me that Black Lives Matter," Kid Rock reportedly said in the speech during his concert in Grand Rapids, Mich. "Nazis, f*** bigots and now again the KKK, screw all you a**holes, stay the f--- away."

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, wrapped up his fiery remarks by eluding to his political future.

"If 'Kid Rock for Senate' has got folks in disarray, wait 'til they hear 'Kid Rock for President of the U.S.A.'!" he exclaimed.

The performer-turned-potential politician has not yet filed papers confirming his election bid for the U.S. Senate seat that Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow currently holds, but his continued teasing and official political merchandise suggest an announcement could come in the near future.

If he does decide to take the full leap into the political space, an August poll showed that 36 percent of registered voters in Michigan have a favorable opinion of Kid Rock -- placing his favorable rating in line with those of other Michigan politicians.

A watchdog group recently filed an ethics complaint against Ritchie claiming he could be in violation of campaign finance laws should he decide to run. Ritchie then lashed out at the complaint using true-to-form language.

"#1 I have still not announced my candidacy," Ritchie responded. "#2 See #1 and go f--- yourselves."