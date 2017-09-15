    A Kid Mowed The White House Lawn For Free

    Paige Lavender

    Frank Giaccio, 11, mowed the White House lawn on Friday after sending President Donald Trump a letter saying he’d complete the task “at no charge.”

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read Frank’s letter during a daily briefing in August.

    “You’re free to pick whatever you want: power mower, push mower and weed whacker,” wrote Frank, who lives in Falls Church, Virginia.

    Those are some sweet gloves, Frank. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

    Under the supervision of park service employees, Frank used a push mower to mow the grass in the Rose Garden. He was so focused on the task that he didn’t even stop when Trump came out to greet him.

    Trump gave some encouragement and a high-five for the hard work, telling Frank he was doing a “great job.”

    Frank's red polo coordinated well with the president's red tie. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

    “Maybe he’ll be president,” Trump said of Frank, who aspires to become a Navy SEAL when he grows up.

    Trump couldn't resist offering Frank a little encouragement. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

    Frank’s father, Greg Giaccio, looked on as Trump and Frank high-fived in the Rose Garden. 

    Frank gets a high five from Trump while Frank's dad, Greg Giaccio, watches. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)
