‘A kid who made a mistake’: Testimony for boy charged in shooting at Chiefs rally wraps up

Court proceedings that could see a boy accused of firing a gun at a Kansas City Chiefs celebration prosecuted as an adult wrapped up Monday.

A Jackson County judge is expected to rule on whether to keep the case in juvenile court or transfer it to adult court in the coming days.

The 16-year-old, who was has been referred to throughout the proceedings by his initials, A.M., was “very clearly” not the aggressor in the incident, and fired only in response after Lyndell Mays — one of three men later charged with murder in connection with the rally shooting — fired first, setting off the flurry of gunshots, A.M.’s attorney, Yashwanth Manjunath, said during closing arguments Monday.

At one point Monday, Manjunath played surveillance video that showed the Feb. 14 shooting near Union Station, where the Chiefs and fans were celebrating their Super Bowl victory. In the video clip, children, families and other attendee could be seen milling about and then suddenly scattering in all directions as the gunfire erupted.

Police have said the shooting was set off by an argument between two groups. One woman was killed and dozens of others with injuries.

A.M. was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting arrest following the shooting.

Manjunath said it would be improper to blame the boy for the conduct of others that day. He said given the attention surrounding the incident, if the case were to be transferred to adult court, the boy would forever be associated with the shooting.

“A.M. is a kid who made a mistake on one day and needs some guidance,” he said.

Jason Lawrence, a psychologist hired as an expert witness for the defense, testified that he spoke with A.M., who described to him panicking and running from the shooting as he was being shot at, as well as suffering from nightmares and flashbacks in its aftermath.

Lawrence testified about how juveniles tend toward impulsivity and how a youth would have difficulty handling a highly emotional situation like an active shooter event. He said he found the boy to be a low risk for future dangerous behavior and to be highly amenable to treatment. He also assessed A.M. would benefit from both personal and family therapy.

In his closing arguments, Manjunath pointed to the support of family members who testified on the boy’s behalf Monday afternoon and said what A.M. needed was therapy. He then urged Jackson County Family Court Administrative Judge Jennifer Phillips to keep the case in juvenile court.

‘A tremendous responsibility’

Monica Penrose, representing the Juvenile Officer of Jackson County, which is seeking to have the case transferred to adult court, told Phillips the boy’s decision to be armed with the gun he fired that day was an “adult choice” and noted A.M. had been part of the confrontation between the two groups that sparked the shooting.

The boy ran as the shooting erupted, removed himself from danger and then turned and fired “indiscriminately” at Mays, who was on the ground and no longer a threat, Penrose said.

“This was not an act of self-defense,” she said.

“To carry a weapon is to carry tremendous responsibility,” she said. “It is not a toy.”

Penrose presented the Juvenile Officer’s case during the initial part of the hearing last month, and the hearing resumed Monday with Manjunath presenting the boy’s case.

Phillips also heard testimony from the boy’s mother, stepfather and sister, who painted a picture of a loving family surrounding the boy.

“He’s a good kid,” the boy’s stepfather said. “He made a mistake.”

The boy’s mother testified about A.M.’s place in the family, how he was close with siblings, how he’d do chores around the house, play video games and go to work with his stepfather. A.M., she told Phillips, had learned his lesson.

“It’s my baby,” she said. “I just miss my baby.”

Phillips also heard testimony from Ramon Newman, a pediatrician who interacted with the boy on a handful of occasions during his time in custody following the shooting. He described A.M. as regretful for the incident, respectful and compliant with his treatment plan and assessed the boy to be “like a fish out of water.”

“It’s like why are you here?” Newman said.

At the conclusion of Monday’s proceedings, Phillips said she expected to rule on whether A.M. would be prosecuted as an adult before a June 13 hearing.