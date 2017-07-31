    Kid's unconventional and 'genius' Lego creation goes viral

    It's not just Ai Weiwei who's using Lego to create avant-garde art.

    This 12-year-old's submission to a "Kid Creations" Lego display has some parallels to French artist Marcel Duchamp, who challenged the conventional definition of art when he submitted a urinal to an exhibition in 1917.

    Created by "Riley," it's a single, yellow brick which he's described as a worm. And the internet loves it.

    Hilarious or as ridiculous as it seems, people think young Riley here has a bright future.

    And like any artist ahead of their time, there's bound to be an imitator lurking in the wings. Yes, it's a fidget spinner.

