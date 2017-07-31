Kid's unconventional and 'genius' Lego creation goes viral

It's not just Ai Weiwei who's using Lego to create avant-garde art.
This 12-year-old's submission to a "Kid Creations" Lego display has some parallels to French artist Marcel Duchamp, who challenged the conventional definition of art when he submitted a urinal to an exhibition in 1917.
SEE ALSO: Lego Boost can turn anyone into a robot genius
Created by "Riley," it's a single, yellow brick which he's described as a worm. And the internet loves it.
Riley, you're a genius. pic.twitter.com/Lp3VAf7C2Q
— Joel Willans (@Joelwillans) July 30, 2017
Hilarious or as ridiculous as it seems, people think young Riley here has a bright future.
— Alfred Bernard (@QuelquDeux) July 30, 2017
There's a great future in marketing waiting for you, Riley!
— Michael (@SuperMickyChow) July 30, 2017
I'll be looking for Riley's first exhibition in the Tate in a few years. I've known conceptual artists who didn't have half his vision.
— Dazy Graves (@Missdazygraves) July 30, 2017
Don Draper approves.
— CV (@varunorcv) July 30, 2017
Clean lines. Bright color. Very minimalist. 10/10 would build again.
— Krysti 🐘🏈 (@TheRuntSquad) July 30, 2017
And like any artist ahead of their time, there's bound to be an imitator lurking in the wings. Yes, it's a fidget spinner.
Let me show you what a real genius is, Joel. pic.twitter.com/QenTcNKNeL
— hanool (@hanoooo14) July 30, 2017
1.9k