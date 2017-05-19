The Kid from 'The Santa Clause' Is All Grown Up—Here's What He Looks Like Now

From Woman's Day

If you're a Christmas movie fanatic, then odds are you've watched The Santa Clause more than a few times. We all know what Tim Allen, who stars as a dad who accidentally kills Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and has to take his place, is up to these days-but what about Eric Lloyd, the cute kid that played his son in the 1994 film?

Well, for one he's no longer sporting a bowl cut.

Eric turns 31 on May 19, but he's been acting since he was 18 months old, according to ABC News. As a child, he starred in the NBC show Jesse and appeared in other movies such as Batman & Robin and Heart and Souls. But of course, he's best known for The Santa Clause trilogy-and just wait until you get a glimpse of how much he's changed since his days as Charlie Calvin!

"People will say, 'Did I go to high school with you, or something?' and I'll say, "I don't know, maybe!" Eric told ABC News. "It's one of those films that when anyone that does recognize me it's because they really enjoyed the film. It's those people that watch it every year and are true fans of it."

Today, Eric juggles a lot of different roles in his life. His most recent acting credit is in the upcoming movie The Onyx of Wall Street (2018), and he's married to actress Lisa Marie Tasker, according to Refinery29. He also co-owns a production company, LP Studios, and sings and plays guitar in a band called Radiomason.

Eric says he has many cherished memories from filming The Santa Clause trilogy, and he doesn't mind when he's recognized by fans. "It's very humbling, the fan base," Eric told ABC News. "They really do love the movie, so it doesn't bother me at all."

Sure, it's only May, but what better way to celebrate Eric's 31st birthday than by queueing up a holiday movie marathon?

(h/t ABC News)

Follow Woman's Day on Instagram.

You Might Also Like