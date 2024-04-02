Kickoff to Summer at the Fair returns May 23-26

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, the popular preview of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, is returning for the fourth year.

Born during the pandemic, the popular event is now a tradition.

This year, it will run from Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26 of Memorial Day weekend, the Minnesota State Fair announced on Tuesday. Advance discount tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5.

Tickets, valid for specific days, are $13 each when purchased in advance online (fees and taxes are included in that price); tickets can also be purchased for $16 at the gate via a QR code.

Children ages four and under get in free and do not require a ticket.

The four-day event, held rain or shine, includes food, brews, music, shopping, free parking and family fun at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Attendance is limited each day so guests can have space to stroll and savor the experience.

New to Kickoff this year will be the 2023 State Fair fan favorite, the Amish doughnuts from Peachey’s Baking Company.

Other new offerings will include inflatable axe throwing by the Northern Star Council – Boy Scouts of America; the Arcade with dozens of coin-operated arcade games; Twin Cities’ food vendor Trickster Tacos; merchandise vendors including Always Northern Permanent Jewelry and Roots and Shoots & Leaves, a mobile houseplant shop based out of St. Paul.

There will also be ASL interpretation during select Trivia Mafia and Stroll Through History guided tours on Saturday, May 25.

Returning to the Kickoff will be nearly 40 popular State Fair food and beverage vendors, including Sweet Martha’s chocolate chip cookies, State Fair specialty beers (including Mini Donut Beer); the Giant Slide and Mini Golf-On-A-Stick by Can Can Wonderland.

Visit mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer/ for more event details and to purchase tickets.

