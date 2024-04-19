Kickapoo senior dedicated to career in medicine named Student of the Week

The weekend is nearly here, which means it is time to celebrate our newly named Student of the Week.

This week the readers have selected Kickapoo High School's Aaryan Thavaran for the title. Planning to pursue a career as a physician, Thavaran is the president of Medical Explorers and volunteered on a research project at Tulsa University exploring alternatives to chemotherapy for cancer patients. While at Kickapoo, he has been involved in Health Occupations Students of America, Science Olympiad, Scholar Bowl, National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Recently, Thavaran was recognized as one of the top students through the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 program based on academic excellence and is a National Merit Semifinalist. Outside of his commitment to academic, the senior has completed over 650 hours of volunteer work at local organizations.

Student of the Week is an initiative by the News-Leader to highlight the academic achievements of local area high school students. Nominations for students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service are gathered from administrators at participating districts in the Ozarks.

The readers voted for who they thought were the best of the best in our poll. Check in Monday for the newest round of nominees.

The April 15 nominees were ...

Besides Thavaran, here's who else was nominated this week.

Isabelle Sundell, Spokane High School: The junior honor roll student, Isabelle is involved in Future Business Leaders of America and archery. Beyond these extracurriculars, she is also a worker in the district's Owl Care program, where she helps with caring for elementary-aged students before and after school. Isabelle has been accepted into the Spring 2024 STARS college network program at the University of Chicago and hopes to become a pilot.

