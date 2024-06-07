Kia recalling more than 1500,000 vehicles over increased fire risk

Kis is recalling more than 450,000 KIA Tellurides because over time there is an increasing “risk of a fire while driving or while parked.”

The company said there is an issue with the power seats in the vehicles that can lead to them constantly running, ultimately to them catching fire.

The flaw impacts certain models between 2020 and 2024.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is telling people who own the vehicles “to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall repair has been performed.”

If your vehicle is impacted, you should be receiving a recall notice in the mail.

This is not the first time that KIA has had to recall some of their vehicles over a fire risk.

In 2022, Channel 2 Action News reported that the company issued “park outside” orders for select vehicles including the 2014 to 2016 Kia Sportage, the 2016 to 2018 Kia K-900, and the 2016 to 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe because they would spontaneously burst into flames.

It happened to Ginger Evans’ 2020 Kia Soul. It caught fire just down the road from her Blue Ridge home.

“I think about just someone’s loved one having to die because of Kia, are they taking this seriously?” Evans said.

Many of the Kias and Hyundais rolled right off the line in Georgia at the dealers’ West Point factory.

Kia and Hyundai agreed to pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail.

Although the cause of the sudden fires remains unknown, the manufacturers believe an electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal electrical short circuit that could increase the risk of fire both while the vehicle is being driven and when it is parked.

You can check if your car is impacted by the current recall by CLICKING HERE.

