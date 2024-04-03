Kia offering drivers free security software upgrade in Memphis, hopes to lower car thefts

This picture taken on June 1, 2021 shows the logo of Kia on its new all-electric vehicle, EV6, during its showcase event in Seoul. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Kia, the company that makes among the most-targeted cars for vehicle thieves, will offer free software upgrades to any Kia driver from April 5 to 7.

Drivers looking to get the security upgrade will be able to go to Wolfchase Galleria, at 2760 North Germantown Parkway, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Kia communications specialist Lauren Lea said the update will take less than 45 minutes.

"The software upgrade that we developed and rolled out last year is designed to restrict the operation of the vehicle's ignition system should a potential criminal attempt to steal a locked vehicle without a key," Lea said in an email statement. "To date, more than 1.06 million Kia vehicles nationwide have received the upgrade."

No appointment is required to receive the upgrade, and any 2011 to 2021 Kia that uses a steel key to run its ignition system can receive the upgrade. For those looking to ensure their vehicle needs the upgrade, Lea said drivers can put their VIN into a database.

Kia will also be giving away steering wheel locks at the event to Kia drivers.

"To prevent vehicle theft, remember to park in well-lit areas or near security cameras, close all windows and lock your vehicle every time you walk away," Lea advised drivers. "Do not leave your keys/fob [behind], or while your vehicle is running. For vehicles not eligible for the software upgrade, Kia has developed an ignition cylinder protector to reinforce the key cylinder sleeve assembly as an additional theft deterrent available at their local Kia dealer."

Kia and Hyundai vehicles are among the most stolen vehicles in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. The department, in response to an uptick in car thefts, has had multiple steering wheel lock giveaways, sometimes assisted by Kia.

