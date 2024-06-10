Kia, Honda, Toyota, Ford among 687,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 460,000 Kia Telluride vehicles that could catch fire while parked or driving.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? Owners can check NHTSA's database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from June 3 to June 8.

Ford recall: More than 8,000 Mustangs for increased fire risk due to leaking clutch fluid

Ford recall for clutch pressure line not secured properly

Ford is recalling 8,161 of its 2024 Mustang vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the motor company said the clutch pressure line may not be properly secured and may contact hot exhaust components. This can result in the melting of the clutch pressure line that will lead to a brake fluid leak. A melted clutch pressure line can increase the risk of a crash and cause a loss of drive power.

To fix the issue, Ford dealers will inspect the clutch pressure line and repair it if required. All services will be completed for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on June 17. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S36.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Ford Mustang

Toyota recall for debris in engine

Toyota is recalling 102,092 of its 2022-2023 Tundra and Lexus LX600 vehicles that are equipped with a V35A engine. In the NHTSA report, the automobile manufacturer said that debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail. This can cause the vehicle’s engine to stall and cause a loss of drive power. A loss of drive power will increase the risk of a crash.

The automobile manufacturer said the remedy is currently under development. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be sent on July 15. A second notice will be sent once the remedy is available. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB07/24TA07 and 24LB04/24LA04.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Toyota Tundra

2022-2023 Lexus LX600

Honda recall for rearview camera not displaying

Honda is recalling 114,686 of its 2018-2020 Fit and 2019-2022 HR-V vehicles that were previously recalled under NHTSA recall number 23V-046. The rearview camera image may not display when the engine is started with a key, This defect occurs because of a design error in the audio display power circuit. If the rearview camera fails to show what is behind the driver’s vehicle, it will increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA report said.

These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility,” the NHTSA said.

As a free service, dealers will update the display audio unit software. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by July 8. Owners may contact Honda service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are TIQ and DIR. Vehicles previously repaired under recall 23V-046 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Recalled Honda vehicles:

2018-2020 Fit

2019-2022 HR-V

Kia recall for fire risk, issues ‘park outside’ warning

Kia is recalling 462,869 of its 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles and has issued a "park outside" warning for a potential fire risk.

Kia is recalling 462,869 of its 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles. The automobile manufacturer said the front power seat motor may overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob. As a result, this can cause a vehicle to catch fire while parked or driving. A car that catches on fire increases the risk of injury, the NHTSA report said.

The automobile manufacturer is warning drivers with the affected vehicles to park outside and away from buildings until the recall repair is complete. For free, dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on July 30. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC316.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2024 Telluride

