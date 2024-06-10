Kia, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota recall more than 893,000 vehicles. See if yours is included

Kia America is recalling almost 463,000 vehicles because of a risk of fire, according to a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Kia America is recalling 462,869 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles because the front power seat motor may overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob, which can result in a fire while parked or driving.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete. Dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 30, 2024. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC316.

Kia is also recalling 2,401 2024 EV9 vehicles. The headliner may not adequately protect passengers from impact in a crash. Dealers will replace the impact-absorbing plates mounted on the headliner, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 31, 2024. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC317.

Mustang recall: Ford recalls 8,000 2024 Mustang models for increased fire risk due to leaking clutch fluid

Kia dealerships near me

Fred Beans Kia of Langhorne. Phone: 833-862-4694

Matt Blatt Kia of Abington, Roslyn. Phone: 215-884-9000

Gateway Kia of Warrington. Phone: 267-214-3961

Bergey's Kia, Colmar, Line Lexington. 215-362-3301

Gateway Kiaa of Quakertown. Phone: 267-686-9510

Raceway Kia of Conshohocken. Phone: 610-279-3020

Chrysler recalls trucks

Chrysler is recalling 211,581 2022 Dodge Durango and Ram 2500 and 3500 vehicles.

The recall covers a software malfunction, the ABS control module may disable the electronic stability control system which can increase the risk of a crash.

.Dealers will update the ABS control module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 26, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 55B.

Chrysler dealers near me

Reedman Toll Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Langhorne. Phone: 215-757-4961

Fred Beans Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Doylestown. Phone: 215-348-7500

Chapman's Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Horsham. Phone: 215-674-3600

Reedman Toll Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Jenkintown. Phone: 215-690-3770

Lansdale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Montgomeryville. Phone: 215-631-8593

Sands Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Quakertown. Phone: 215-536-0946

Bergey's Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Souderton. Phone: 215-721-3470

Honda recalling Fits and HR-Vs

Honda is recalling 114,686 2018-2020 Fit and 2019-2022 HR-V vehicles that were previously recalled under NHTSA recall number 23V-046. The rearview camera image may not display when the engine is started with a key, due to a design error in the audio display power circuit.

Dealers will update the display audio unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 8, 2024. Owners may contact Honda Service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are TIQ and DIR. Vehicles previously repaired under recall 23V-046 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Honda dealers near me

Mike Piazza Honda, Langhorne. Phone: 215-702-1500

Fred Beans Honda of Abington. Phone: 215-657-7050

Faulkner Honda, Doylestown. Phone: 215-368-1840

JL Freed Honda, Montgomeryville. Phone: 215-368-1840

Conicelli Honda, Conshohocken. 610-624-2024

Sloane Honda, Philadelphia. Phone: 215-305-5000

Toyota recalls vehicles with V35A engine

Toyota is recalling 102,092 2022-2023 Tundra and Lexus LX600 vehicles equipped with a V35A engine. Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power.

The remedy is under development. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on July 15, 2024. A second notice will be sent once the remedy is available. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB07/24TA07 and 24LB04/24LA04.

Toyota dealerships near me

Faulkner Toyota, Trevose. Phone: 215-244-9300

Team Toyota, Langhorne. Phone: 215-798-9477

Thompson Toyota, Doylestown. Phone: 267-337-7028

Peruzzi Toyota, Hatfield. Phone: 215-997-1111

Sloan Toyota, Glenside. 215-885-5400

Conicelli Toyota, Plymouth Meeting. 610-557-1353

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Kia, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota recall more than 893,000 vehicles: NHTSA