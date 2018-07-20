Khloé Kardashian On 'Friend' Who Dished About Tristan Thompson: I Don't Know Her

The drama surrounding Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has continued, with Kardashian shutting down rumors in the best way possible.

For a quick refresher: Rumors that Thompson cheated on her have been swirling for months, and, for many fans, it has been a total will-they-or-won’t-they-break-up situation ever since the two began seeing each other.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. She said she didn't know Lisa Stanley, who discussed their relationship with an Australian program. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

This week Lisa Stanley, who said she is a family friend, told Australia’s “Celeb HQ” all about the pair.

“She was never planning on leaving him. Khloé was always going to try and make this work for a plethora of reasons,” said Stanley. “The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.”

Stanley went on to say that if Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the family “had it their way, she probably would be leaving. They’re not OK with this.”

Stanley also said that Kardashian and Thompson, the parents of a 3-month-old girl, True, are attending couples therapy because “she doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar, and she didn’t want to do it again,” referring to Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Stanley seemed to know a whole lot ... until Kardashian denied knowing who the hell she is.

Kardashian upon hearing these comments, probably:

When celebrity news and gossip account Hollywood Unlocked quoted Stanley’s interview on Instagram, Kardashian got right up in the comments.